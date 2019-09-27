LETTER: Some things haven't changed

Jeremy Corbyn has said if he became Prime Minister he would be neutral on Brexit and follow the will of the people - Hell might freeze over first.

Considering his multiple stances on EU membership, they depend on what he thinks has the best chance of getting him into No 10, that’s a new take on neutrality.

Even worse is Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson who, if given the keys to No 10, would simply cancel Brexit.

It beggars belief that in order to play petty party politics MPs are prepared to ignore the fact the people have already had their say.

It’s good to know some things haven’t changed in politics: Labour and the Lib Dems are still living in cloud cuckoo land!

Malcolm Nicholson

via email