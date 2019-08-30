LETTER: Stop playing God with people's lives

Iain Duncan Smith clearly lives on a different planet to the rest of us if he thinks making people work until they are 75 is a good idea.

Trampling all over the elderly and those approaching old age seems to be par for the course nowadays with Smith and his co-horts in Westminster.

Does he truly believe that someone approaching 75 will still be capable of emptying our bins, or doing heavy manual work of any kind? Will supermarket checkouts be manned by 75 year olds or buses driven by them?

My parents didn’t even make it past 70 and sadly many others will fail to reach 75 too.

Perhaps the powers that be are aiming and hoping for a day when pensions will become extinct altogether?

Iain Duncan Smith, to whom a meagre state pension is a mere drop in the ocean compared to his salary and personal wealth, is playing God with people’s lives.

Human beings who have dedicated most of their life to their job have a right to look forward to a relaxed and peaceful retirement, and it is abhorrent that Iain Duncan Smith thinks his position gives him the right to filch and steal the few years people have left, just to ‘balance the books’.

Jean Norfolk, Knottingley