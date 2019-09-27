LETTER: Take time to make a real difference

In this time of Climate Change awareness, I urge everyone to take a little time out to consider ways in which we can make a difference.

Practical ways include trying out car sharing with friends and colleagues to help lose traffic congestion. It could prove to be fun and open up a new network of friends. Also explore public transport.

Cutting down on convenience meals, all wrapped up in plastic. It’s quick and easy and cheaper too to make simple meals using fresh ingredients, healthier too.

And of course recycle - plastic, clothes, furniture etc.

But most of all, find out some facts and figures. They’re not so easy to ‘digest’. They are pretty startling and alarming.

We need to take action, armed with knowledge, and the clock is ticking, and soon it will be too late. Let our governments and industries know that we mean business, not just ‘business as usual’. Stop exploitation of workers and Earth’s resources. We all need to earn a living, we can do this justly and with integrity.

Our world is beautiful and our lives precious. Let’s take care, and put the welfare of all living creatures at the heart of all we do.

We are not important, and it’s not just important but imperative.

Finally, our public demonstrations should be peaceful - we can get out message across without making other cross. Let’s take stock - we are all in the dock, use your ‘get out of jail’ cards and be free.

Our children and grandchildren will be forever grateful.

Maggie Leyshon

Via email