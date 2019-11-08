LETTER: UK needs new laws on taxis

UPDATING outdated and flawed taxi licensing laws has never been more urgent to provide safer journeys for the public and fairer business for drivers.

The Government must stick to the commitment that was made earlier this year to reform taxi legislation.

Reforms are needed to reflect the increasing use of mobile phone apps to book taxis and private hire vehicles, and to give councils national enforcement powers, so they can take action against any vehicles operating in their areas irrespective of where they are licensed.

Safeguarding legislation needs to be strengthened following well-documented child exploitation cases where taxi and PHV drivers have abused the trust placed in them.

Undue delay risks public safety

Coun Simon Blackburn, Chair

Local Government Association Safer and Stronger Communities Board