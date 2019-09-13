LETTER: Use your voice to carry out the people's will

You really would need a heart of stone not to laugh at some of our local MPs stamping their little bootees all because Boris Johnson is suspending parliament to get us out of the EU as promised on October 31.

I understand how upset they are, after all they have sat for nearly 50 years letting the EU run the show and the thought of having to finally work for a living must play heavy on their minds. Welcome to the real world.

As for Jon Trickett and his loud Yorkshire voice, such a pity he does not use it to carry out the will of 17.4 million people, most of them Labour voters, to get us out of the EU.

I would also like to remind Mr Trickett complaining about the NHS, was it not one Labour leader Tony Blair who through PFI saddled hospitals with billions of debt for years,and was it not the same man who opened the flood gates for uncontrolled immigration over the past 20 years, with no provision made, or did he expect them to all come with private health insurance?

Judy Goodwin

Altofts