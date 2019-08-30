LETTER: Vote must be taken back to the people

I was amused by a social media message I received today:

Q: ‘Have you been involved in a car accident that wasn’t your fault’?

A: Yes – Brexit.

And that is how I feel. The stale argument that it is ‘the will of the people’ never worked for me as the Leave vote amounted to just 37 per cent of the electorate and that cannot be construed as a mandate for far reaching constitutional change.

Pre-referendum the EU rarely crossed my mind and I was untroubled by thoughts of customs unions and single markets.

But having a vote to use I looked at who was on each side of the argument and on the Leave side I saw Nigel Farage, Iain Duncan Smith and Boris Johnson, playing to base instincts and promising the moon. That was enough.

It must be taken back to the people; most I think can now see how the Brexit land really lies.

Graham Roberts, Horbury