LETTER: Who decides what housing is "affordable"?

Reading once again about plans to build more affordable housing set me thinking as to exactly what those responsible for building and selling/renting houses actually consider to be affordable?

A professional premier league footballer or a leading businessman/woman would find a million pound plus house in leafy Cheshire or Alwoodley etc perfectly affordable.

However, someone working on a zero hours contract at Wetherspoons, or in one of the huge distribution warehouses, may well find it difficult to manage to pay rent on a one bedroom flat in a “social housing” complex.

We should always be mindful that very little in life is as simplistic as those running our lives would have us believe.

I would like to hear one of those who talk about “affordable” housing explain to a family struggling on the minimum wage just exactly what is considered as “affordable”?

Tony Winstanley, West Street, Castleford.