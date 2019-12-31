LETTER: Writing letters to our grandchildren

I am a 25 year old from Wakefield, now living in London.

I have started a project in London that I am now trying to take nationwide which I believe may be of interest to readers of the Express.

The project is called “Letters To Our Grandchildren” and I am trying to collect a series of letters written by people around the area aged 65+.

I am asking them to write letters full of life advice and wisdom, addressing them to the younger generation. I am then going to compile these letters into a book that I hope will end up being a very moving and poignant piece.

It is with this book that I aim to bring together two generations (those aged 65+ and those aged 18-35).

At this time of year, when there is such a push to help make the elderly feel less lonely, I think it is the perfect time to launch a project such as this one in our area.

I am currently operating under an Instagram handle @letters_to_our_grandchildren.

Mollie Rawnsley

London