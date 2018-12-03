|

Listed: Every mobile speed camera in the Wakefield district from Monday December 17

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week:

Where are the mobile speed cameras in and around Wakefield this week?

1. A6186''Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.

2. A642

Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.

Ossett By Pass Between Owl Lane & Warneford Avenue.

