|

Listed: Every mobile speed camera in the Wakefield district from Monday December 3

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week:

A6186: Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

1. A6186

Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.

2. A638

Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.

3. A642

Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Ossett By Pass Between Owl Lane & Warneford Avenue.

4. A638

Ossett By Pass Between Owl Lane & Warneford Avenue.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2