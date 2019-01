A community litter pick will be held in Lupset this weekend.

The event will take place at St George’s Road, Lupset, WF2 8AA, at 2pm on Saturday, January 26, and is open to all.

Litter pickers, bags and disposable gloves will be provided, but organisers have asked that all those involved wear suitable clothing.

Under 18s should be accompanied by an adult.

Contact michael.graham@wakefield.gov.uk for more information.