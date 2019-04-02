Long-serving Cabinet member to step down

Wakefield Council's portfolio holder for health is to step down from her frontline role after 11 years.

Councillor Pat Garbutt will leave the position in the coming weeks, the authority's Cabinet was told on Tuesday morning.

Coun Garbutt took the job on in 2008 having previously served as deputy portfolio holder for children and young people and as mayoress.

Deputy council leader Denise Jeffery told the Cabinet meeting that her long-serving colleague would be missed, as she undergoes an operation.

She said: "I know this will be your last council meeting for some time Pat and it will be your last Cabinet meeting as well.

"I just want to thank you for all the hard work you've done over the years and I hope you'll still be playing some sort of role in the council (in the future)."