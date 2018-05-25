Long-standing fun run saved after fears it would be axed

A fun run that has become a staple annual event in the last 30 years has been saved after a team of volunteers stepped forward.

Upton Fun Run looked likely to be scrapped this year when the long-standing organisers, Trevor and Christine Elkin, stepped down due to health reasons.

Coun Martyn Ward, for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, told the Express in April that he was hopeful of putting together a new team, and after a successful meeting, it was decided the popular event will go ahead on Sunday, June 10.

Coun Ward said: “The response from the whole village has been really encouraging, the group is now constituted and financially ready.

“The group is about 15 people strong and everyone is busy with the seemingly endless jobs, so we all are amazed and grateful to the retiring organisers, Trevor and Christine, who have carried out this for 20 years virtually on their own.”

Several companies have stepped forward to sponsor the event with financial contributions, including Alan Elkin Roofers, clothes company Next, traffic management firm Evolution and Upton and North Elmsall Council.

The race will start and finish at Tom Wood Ash Lane.

Entry forms are available in all retail outlets throughout Upton and North and South Elmsall, as well as the Upton Fun Run website and Facebook page. Entry is £1.50 per runner.

The next meeting of the group is Thursday, May 31, at 6.30pm at the village hall and anyone is welcome.