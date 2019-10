A road has been left partially blocked after a lorry struck a bridge on the outskirts of Wakefield.

First reported just before 6.30am, the lorry hit the railway bridge on Doncaster Road sending pallets across the carriageway.

Police are now at the scene and the pallets have been moved to the road.

There is reports of congestion heading towards the city.

It is the third time a HGV has struck the bridge in the last two years.