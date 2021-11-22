Tyhe crash happened on the M62 eastbound before the junction 32 exit for Castleford and Pontefract. Image: Google

Police were called just after 9am on Friday (Nov 19) to reports that an HGV had collided with the hard shoulder barrier.

It happened on the M62 eastbound before the junction 32 exit for Castleford and Pontefract.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was later declared dead.

He has yet to be formally identified.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.