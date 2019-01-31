Lorry drivers fined for ignoring road's weight restrictions

Police have handed out fines to lorry drivers who ignored weight restrictions for a Ferrybridge road.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team for the area monitored the traffic on Argyle Road on Friday and found that two HGV drivers ignored the signs.

The one-way road, which runs between Fishergate and High Street, does not permit vehicles that weigh more than 7.5 tonnes from entering.

The issue has been a persistent problem in recent years with lorries often using the residential street as a cut through.