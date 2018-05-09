Love cheese? These are 7 of the best cheesemongers in Yorkshire

For many people around the UK, cheese is an everyday staple and is enjoyed in many different ways. With a huge variety of different cheeses, ranging from the traditional cheddar, to more exotic cheese which include spices or different kinds of fruit, everybody has their favourite kind.

When it comes to cheese, a conversation about the best type can quickly turn into a heated debate, as cheese is something which many people dearly love and are strongly opinionated about. So, what could be better than a whole shop dedicated to numerous kinds of this beloved dairy product?

The Courtyard Dairy is a popular destination with people from not only the UK, but from further afield

Here’s a list of 7 of the best cheesemongers in Yorkshire.

George & Joseph Cheesemongers, Leeds, West Yorkshire

George and Joseph opened their shop in Chapel Allerton in 2013, and are the only specialist cheesemongers in Leeds.

They source and stock the finest locally produced Yorkshire cheeses, along with a selection of the best cheeses from the UK and further afield, and also sell a range of chutneys, biscuits, wines and Yorkshire ales.

With samples available to try and staff who are more than happy to offer expert advice regarding their wide selection of cheeses, this cheesemonger ensures you buy the perfect cheese for you and your taste.

Cryer and Stott Cheesemongers, Castleford, West Yorkshire

This artisan cheesemongers and fine food merchant is a family run business headed up by husband & wife team Richard & Clare Holmes. Based in West Yorkshire, this cheesemongers started 16 years ago when the couple bought the last Cryer & Stott market stall in Wakefield West Yorkshire.

They now support approximately 300 British producers, supplying independent retailers, gastropubs, hotels and restaurants across the UK and their cheese has even been eaten by the Queen.

The Silver Hill Larder, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Located in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, The Silver Hill Larder, is a specialist cheese shop situated on Ecclesall Road South and is owned and run by Andrea White, ably assisted by Amber.

This shop offers around 70 different cheeses, alongside a range of freshly ground coffees, specialist teas, milk and yoghurt, pâtés, locally made pork pies, jams and preserves, crackers, olives and much more.

Not only does the cheese shop serve a wide selection of delicious cheeses, but the staff are extremely friendly and knowledgeable about the products they sell.

Yorkshire Fine Cheese Ltd, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Yorkshire Fine Cheese is a small independent cheese manufacturer which specialises in the production of soft, mould ripened cheese.

They are a member of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association and use milk from the Bark House Farm herd of pure bred Meuse-Rhine-Issel cattle, which is a continental breed renowned for the cheese making quality of their milk.

Alongside their manufacturing facility they have a small adjacent shop with a glass viewing door, where they retail their very own Barncliffe cheese as well as other selected and unusual offerings, some being from other artisan producers.

Love Cheese, York, North Yorkshire

This cosy cheese shop is located in the heart of York and sells a wide range of tasty cheese from around the UK.

Harry and Phoebe took over Love Cheese in September 2015 and in their quest to make the shop reach a reach a wider audience, they set up an online shop and introduced even more people to the deliciousness of independently produced cheese.

They also have a small yet splendid garden at the back of their York cheese shop, so if you want to enjoy some tasty cheese whilst soaking up the sunshine, this is a great place to go.

The Courtyard Dairy, Settle, North Yorkshire

The Courtyard Dairy is a specialist cheese shop, café, museum and cheese production room.

This cheese shop has been the winner of numerous awards including the ‘Cheesemonger of The Year’ (at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2016 and separately at the World Cheese Awards 2013); The Best New Cheese Retailer (2013 British Cheese Awards) and the Best Cheese Counter (World Cheese Awards 2013).

This specialist cheesemonger serves locals, tourists and the finest restaurants in the North of England, making it a popular destination with people from not only the UK, but from further afield.

The Cheeseboard, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Established in 1988, The Cheeseboard, is now a renowned cheese shop located in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

This independently run specialist cheese shop sells high quality, seasonal cheeses, served by a team of dedicated, friendly and knowledgeable staff who are more than happy to offer any advice and samples.

The Cheeseboard stocks over 200 types of speciality cheese, hampers and cheese wedding cakes, including local, British and Continental cheese.

