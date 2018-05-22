M&S announce store closures across the country

Marks & Spencer stores in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract has avoided the latest round of planned closures, it has been announced.

The company announced that it will be shutting 100 stores by 2022 as part of a ‘transformation programme’ as it continues to struggle.

Twenty-one stores have shut already, and another 14 were announced today.

In Yorkshire, the shop in Bridlington and Keighley haver already been earmarked and will be gone before the end of the year.

Elsewhere, outlets in Bayswater, Fleetwood, Newton Abbot, Darlington, East Kilbride, Falkirk, Kettering, Newmarket, New Mersey Speke, Northampton, Stockton, Walsall and two in London have all entered into a period of consultation with all 626 affected employees.

M&S wants to move a third of its sales online and plans to have fewer, larger clothing and homeware stores in better locations.

The company says the closures are vital to secure its future.