Drivers are being warned of severe delays following an accident on the M1 where it meets the M62.

The accident happened on the sliproad of J42 northbound entrance near Lofthouse and was first reported shortly before 6.30am.

Only one lane was closed initially but now both lanes have closed.

It has left tailbacks along both the M62 and and M1.

Motorists are being told it could be several hours before the sliproad is fully re-opened.