M1 closure: Air ambulance lands on motorway causing major delays

A serious crash has forced the closure of the M1 this morning, which is causing knock-on problems to motorists across the district.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is among the emergency services that have been called to the scene amid reports that a person was being resuscitated following a pile up.

Fire crews from Tankersley, Elm Lane, Dearne and Rivelin stations were also called to the scene.

Highways England said at 7.45am the road is closed southbound between J35 at Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 at Tinsley.

The M1 Northbound was also shut while the Air Ambulance landed at about 8.30am and then closed again around 9am to allow the ambulance to take off, causing serious delays in both directions which are ongoing.

The crash and landing of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance is causing major problems for drivers across Yorkshire. Here's what's happening and where:

A1 Southbound

Slow traffic on A1 Southbound from Great North Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off) to J38 A1(M) (Red House). Slow in patches.

A1M (near Ferrybridge Services)

Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound between J41 J32A M62 and A162 (Ferrybridge Services). Average speed 10mph.

Great North Road

Delays increasing and delays of eight minutes on A1 Southbound between Great North Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off) and A639 Doncaster Road (Barnsdale Bar). Average speed 10mph.

Heavy traffic on M62 at Chain Bar

Heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J26 M606 (Chain Bar). Heavy in patches.