M1 remains shut at Wakefield this morning

A full carriageway of the M1 northbound remains closed this morning - after a truck carrying glass overturned in the early hours of the morning.

Highways England said the M1 northbound remained closed between Junction 38 and 39 after a lorry carrying glass bottles overturned.

The lorry overturned

iesel and glass from the vehicle were on the road surface - with work underway to clean up the site.

They tweeted at around 3am: "The road is fully closed due to an overturned lorry.

"The road is likely to remain closed for several hours due to a substantial diesel spill & the vehicle being fully laden with glass bottles.

"Diversion details to follow."

The carriageway remains closed.

Shocking pictures show the overturned lorry with a large amount of glass strewn across the carriageway.

Highways England, in an update posted at 5.47am, said: "The recovery of the HGV is still ongoing.

"The lorry was loaded with glass which has spilled onto the carriageway.

"The road will remain closed for several hours through the morning rush hour."