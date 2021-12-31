Live updates as M62 closed near Wakefield as firefighters tackle vehicle blaze

M62 closed and standstill traffic near Wakefield as firefighters called out to vehicle fire

The M62 westbound was partially closed near Wakefield due to a vehicle fire this afternoon.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:03 pm

The motorway was blocked between Junction 32 at Pontefract/Castleford and Junction 31 at Normanton - with traffic at a standstill.

West Yorkshire Fire were called out to the scene and the fire was extinguished.

All lanes have now reopened.

Queueing traffic between J32 and J31 of the westbound carriageway due to the vehicle fire (Photo: Motorway Cameras)

Last updated: Friday, 31 December, 2021, 15:00

Friday, 31 December, 2021, 15:00

Vehicle recovery complete and lane now open

Friday, 31 December, 2021, 14:09

Two lanes now open but delays of 30 minutes

Friday, 31 December, 2021, 14:00

Severe delays of 11 minutes and increasing

The AA reports:

“Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J31 A655 (Castleford). Average speed ten mph.”

Friday, 31 December, 2021, 14:00

Here is the location of the fire

Photo: AA
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 13:52

Picture shows standstill traffic on westbound carriageway as crews tackle fire

Friday, 31 December, 2021, 13:51

