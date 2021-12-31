Live updates as M62 closed near Wakefield as firefighters tackle vehicle blaze

M62 closed and standstill traffic near Wakefield as firefighters called out to vehicle fire
The M62 westbound was partially closed near Wakefield due to a vehicle fire this afternoon.
The motorway was blocked between Junction 32 at Pontefract/Castleford and Junction 31 at Normanton - with traffic at a standstill.
West Yorkshire Fire were called out to the scene and the fire was extinguished.
All lanes have now reopened.
Last updated: Friday, 31 December, 2021, 15:00
Vehicle recovery complete and lane now open
Two lanes now open but delays of 30 minutes
Severe delays of 11 minutes and increasing
The AA reports:
“Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J31 A655 (Castleford). Average speed ten mph.”
Here is the location of the fire
Picture shows standstill traffic on westbound carriageway as crews tackle fire
M62 westbound partially closed near Wakefield due to ongoing vehicle fire
