M62 closed in West Yorkshire after man dies in bridge fall

POLICE have closed a section of the M62 in West Yorkshire after a man died when he fell from a bridge.

The eastbound M62 remains fully-closed at junction 22 near Scammonden Bridge in Kirklees.

Motorists alerted emergency services just after 10.30am today (Sun Nov 18) that a man had fallen from Scammonden Bridge.

Inspector Tom Harrison of West Yorkshire Police said: "We are investigating after a man was reported to have fallen from the bridge and suffered fatal injuries."

Insp Harrison said police are working to re-open some lanes on the eastbound M62 at junction 22 early this afternoon.