M62 fully reopens after emergency services fight coach blaze

The M62 has fully re-opened after emergency services dealt with a coach fire.

Coach fire on the M62 (Picture Highways England)

Highways England confirmed that the fire was on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 22 and Junction 23.

One lane was currently closed as West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and traffic officers deal with the incident.

It is believed that there no passengers and the driver of the coach is out safe.

The motorway is now fully reopened and the coach has been recovered.

