Madcap mates Mick Lindley and Rick Roberts are set to take on the legendary Monte Carlo Rally in a car that was restored for less than £500 to help children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters.

They will attempt to complete the crazy challenge next month taking the old Volkswagen Beetle across Europe.

And to add a fun twist to their Roman holiday, the car has been decorated with Life of Brian logos and the pals will be dressed in Roman togas, inspired by the whacky Monty Python movie.

The renowned Monte Carlo Rally has been running since 1911 and this year is taking place over three days between July 13 and July 16.

It starts in St Quentin in France and competitors will drive to Dijon. From there, they will drive to Turin, Italy, until attempting to reach the final destination of Monte Carlo.

Rick, who owns a tyre and MOT service centre, used his knowledge of cars and his own funds to restore the Volkswagen Beetle for less than £500.

The car will be dismantled at the end to raise extra money for the charity.

Roman holiday: The toga-wearing pair will be driving to Monte Carlo via Turin in Italy in a Volkswagen Beetle that Rick restored for less than £500.

While the pair have no personal experiences with Candlelighters, Mick recognised the charity from his previous work in the ambulance service.

When the friends read about the support Candlelighters provide for families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire, they felt compelled to support the local charity.

Tom Robertshaw, head of fundraising at Candlelighters, said: “Our supporters constantly amaze and inspire us with the innovative ways they raise funds and awareness for Candlelighters.

"Mick and Rick will be helping to contribute to a wide range of emotional, practical, and financial support for families as they face the long and challenging journey of childhood cancer.”

Monte Carlo, where the charity rally ends, is also the home of F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, which took place this year at Circuit de Monaco on May 28. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Mick and Rick have boosted their fundraising by attending car shows with collection buckets, as well as banners and balloons to raise awareness for the charity.

So far, their brilliant efforts have raised nearly £1,000, and they hope to raise even more ahead of the rally in July.

To support Rick and Mick’s online fundraising page, visit here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mick-Lindley