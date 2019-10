A main route out of Wakefield remains partially blocked after a lorry smashed into Red Beck Bridge.

First reported at around 11.45am this morning, a lorry has managed to get stuck under the bridge near Crofton.

While there is slow-moving traffic heading into Wakefield, the eastbound carriageway heading out of the city remains blocked.

The traffic is now backed up to Agbrigg.

Police are at the scene helping with traffic flow until the lorry can be moved.