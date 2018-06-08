Man, 20, killed in fatal motorbike crash near Hemsworth last night

A 20-year-old man was killed near Hemsworth last night when the motorbike he was riding left the road and crashed into fencing.

Police said the fatal collision had happened just after 10pm on Wakefield Road in the village of Kinsley.

The motorcyclist, a-20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ann Drury said: "I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at around the time, who may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the incident or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log 1958 of June 7.

Information can also be passed on via the Live Chat facility on the police website.