Man, 79, hospitalised after collision with a bus in Pontefract

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Pontefract this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they had been called at around 8.50am by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a road traffic collision between a bus and a car.

The collision, which involved a bus and a Volkswagen Golf, took place on the A645 Wakefield Road, close to the Robin Hood Inn.

The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with suspected back injuries.

A female passenger was also taken to hospital, though was not thought to be seriously injured.