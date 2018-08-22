Man charged in connection with stab death of Barnsley massage parlour boss

A 22-year-old has been charged with helping a man accused of knifing a woman to death in her own home.

Jill Hibberd, 73, was found dead in the living room of her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, on May 31 this year.

Ms Hibberd ran a massage parlour called Fantasia in Attercliffe, Sheffield.

Lee Fueloep, 40, of Wombwell, was charged with murder and burglary in June, and today Andrew Ashby was charged with assisting an offender.

Ashby, of Wakefield, was bailed and is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on September 12.