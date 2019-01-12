Man charged over attempted robbery from shop in Wakefield

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted robbery and theft after a shop in Wakefield was targeted on Thursday.

Adam Wiechnicki from Featherstone has been charged in connection with offences at the shop on Girnhill Lane on January 10, as well as a further offence of theft, and will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries into other recent robberies at shops in the area.

Police arrested two men on Thursday following a series of five robberies in the Wakefield area, around Normanton and Altofts between January 2 and January 9.