Man charged over three Ossett house burglaries

Detectives in Wakefield have charged a man in connection with a number of burglaries in Ossett in recent days.

There were three break-ins since the weekend, all in the Ossett area, on Clifton Terrace, Lady Close and Ingfield Avenue.

Daniel Kaye, 35, of Calder View, Crigglestone has been charged with all three offences and appeared at Leeds Magistrates this morning.

Officers at Wakefield District CID are investigating further burglaries in the area and are appealing for information.

Anyone with any information about these incidents or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 131900636061 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.