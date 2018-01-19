Man dies after collision in Wakefield

A 64-year-old man has died after a collision on a rural road in Wakefield this morning.

The incident happened at around 8am on Bramley Lane in Woolley.

A white Vauxhall Mokka was travelling in the direction of Woolley, when it drifted into a ditch at the side of the road.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene and he was then taken to Pinderfields Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident, in particular if they saw the vehicle beforehand or the incident itself.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 318 of 19 January.