Man filmed riding jet ski on Castleford road as district hit by flooding

A main road into Castleford was blocked last weekend as flooding hit the north of England.

A man was filmed riding a jet ski on Barnsdale Road near Allerton Bywater while cars became trapped in the water on Saturday.

Scene: Floodwater at Barnsdale Road and, inset, Coun Keith Wakefield.

The road was closed and buses were re-routed during the incident before it was reopened later on Saturday.

Residents took to Facebook to vent their frustrations

Responding to a post by West Yorkshire Police – Leeds East Neighbour Policing Team (NPT), Jane Close said: “It’s been like this for years, why hasn’t something been done about it?”

Kippax and Methley councillor Keith Wakefield said: “Another day of rain like Saturday and it could have been a lot worse.” On the day a NPT spokesman said: “An officer has been down this morning several times and said there are cars still trying to get through and getting stuck.

“Unless you have James Bond’s car please wait until it is safe to get through.”

Meanwhile the pitch at Tadcaster Albion FC was flooded at the weekend and the club – which is unable to get insurance due to previous flooding – has started a crowdfunding campaign to fix the damage.

The North Yorkshire club were due to play Pontefract Collieries at home next Saturday.

They also play in the same division as Frickley Athletic and Ossett United.

Search for the club on JustGiving.com to donate.

Last year it was announced that parts of Pontefract and Castleford would benefit from an £85,000 scheme designed to prevent flooding.

More than 100 properties in the towns were affected by flooding during heavy rainfall in August 2014 and August 2015.

And many were also contaminated by foul sewage.

A total of 17 of the most high risk properties, at Denwell Terrace and Atkinson Lane in Pontefract and Carr Lane, in Castleford, would be among the addresses to benefit.

The council was successful in bids for £85k of funding from the Environment Agency to put the resilience scheme in place.

The defence measures included flood doors and flood resistant air brick covers.