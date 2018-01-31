Man is rescued from fire in the early hours at a house in Castleford

An elderly man has been taken to hospital this morning after being rescued from a fire at his home.

He had been rescued before the fire brigade arrived at the house on Healdfield Road, Castleford but had suffered smoke inhalation. He was given oxygen by fire crews before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the call came at 2.23am today (Wednesday) and the fire involved the front door of the house.

Appliances from Castleford and Normanton attended along with a fire investigation officer and said smoke alarms were fitted and working.