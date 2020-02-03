Man prevented house from being devastated by fire after tumble dryer blaze broke out

A man was able to stop a blaze from spreading through his Castleford house after a tumble dryer caught fire.

Crews rushed from Pontefract and Normanton to the address on Carlyle Road, Castleford at a round midnight last night.

Luckily, the occupant was still awake when the machine caught fire and he was able to largely dampen the flames before the firefighters arrived.

One hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used to clear the property of smoke.

A man who suffered smoke inhalation was given oxygen therapy.

He was taken to hospital but later released.