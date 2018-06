A man has died after a collision in Huddersfield in the early hours of today.

Police were called shortly after 2.30am this morning to a report of a collision between a man and a lorry on the A642 Lepton, heading towards Huddersfield.

The man died at the scene after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the victim, notify his family, and determine the full circumstances of what took place, officers said.