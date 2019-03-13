Man's body found on East Coast beach is from West Yorkshire

A body found on a beach in East Yorkshire has been identified as that of a man from West Yorkshire.

Police were called after reports of a body on the beach between Withernsea and Holmpton on Sunday morning.

His family has been informed.

Detective Inspector Andy Robinson said: “Officers attended the beach between Withernsea and Holmpton at around 11.30am on Sunday March 10 following reports that the body of a man had been found.

“The body has now been identified as a man from West Yorkshire.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances, however the death is not believed to be suspicious.”