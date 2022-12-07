The incident took place yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 6) near to the Holmfield Arms pub in the Denby Dale Road area.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Resue Service said one adult pedestrian was trapped under a car and an extrication was carried out by firefighters.

The man was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Teams from appliances from Ossett and Normanton attended.

The incident took place at 6.47pm.