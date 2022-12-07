Man trapped under car after crash in Wakefield
A man was rescued from a car by firefighters after a crash in Wakefield.
By James Carney
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Dec 2022, 9:13am
The incident took place yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 6) near to the Holmfield Arms pub in the Denby Dale Road area.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Resue Service said one adult pedestrian was trapped under a car and an extrication was carried out by firefighters.
The man was then taken to hospital by ambulance.
The incident took place at 6.47pm.