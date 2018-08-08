Man tried to attack diner at Wakefield McDonald’s drive-thru

A man was arrested after he tried to attack a man inside a car at the drive-thru at McDonald’s in Wakefield.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant on Cathedral Retail Park at about 10.51pm on August 2 to a report a man had allegedly damaged the window of a vehicle before attempted to punch a male inside the car

Officers attended and shortly afterwards arrested a 29-year-old man in Wakefield city centre on suspicion of assault, damage to a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.

The male has been released pending further investigation and enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.