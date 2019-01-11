Marines to row ‘world’s most dangerous’ route

A team of former marines will put their lives on the line to raise awareness of pollution they undertake a challenge dubbed The World’s Most Dangerous Row.

Dom Rogers, Matt Mason, Joel Mcglynn and Reece Clayton form Ocean Revival 2020, a team of former and serving Royal Marine Commandos who will attempt the dangerous route next summer.

The team will row more than 3,700 miles, from New York’s Brooklyn Bridge to London’s Tower Bridge, in a relentless physical test that is expected to take 60 days to complete.

It will be the first time that the route has been attempted.

They will row unsupported, which means there will be nobody on hand to assist if they run into trouble.

Dom, who now works alongside Reece in Pontefract, said: “This is probably going to be the biggest thing I’ve ever done, but I’m quite excited.

“Matt came up with the idea, because he’s rowed the South Atlantic before. He sort of bullied us into it.”

The unprecedented route will see the team face a series of physical and mental challenges.

A relentless rowing routine, of two hours rowing and two hours resting, is expected to burn 600,000 calories, and freezing temperatures will add to the physical toll.

Dom said: “Obviously the North Atlantic is known for its ferocious weather and gigantic waves, and it’s particularly miserable and cold.

“In the Marines we’ve done sleep deprivation and it’s just a mental challenge.

“We’re going to be cold and wet the whole time - this is the ocean that sank the Titanic.”

The Ocean Revival 2020 team will use their row to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity, and to raise awareness of the millions of tonnes of plastic which are discarded into the ocean each year.

They hope to bring attention to the impact of plastic pollution on the planet’s ecosystem.

Support for the team’s mission has been widespread, and their challenge has been endorsed by Major General C Stickland, Commandant General of the Royal Marines and survival instructor Bear Grylls.

