Marking memorable visits via pictures

PHOTOGRAPHER Emma wood has been out an about capturing the beauty of Haw Hill Park in Normanton.

Emma, from Altofts, is on a mission to share nature through photography. She said: “I am inspired to take landscapes to see nature’s own true beauty and show people just how beautiful it is through my images. Having a good photo is having a good remembrance of were you have visited and what you have done.

Bee by Emma Wood.

“I’ve been to college but at the minute photography is a hobby, which I hope to progress to professional status.”