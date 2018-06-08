Marking memorable visits via pictures

Haw Hill Park in Normanton by Emma Wood.
PHOTOGRAPHER Emma wood has been out an about capturing the beauty of Haw Hill Park in Normanton.

Emma, from Altofts, is on a mission to share nature through photography. She said: “I am inspired to take landscapes to see nature’s own true beauty and show people just how beautiful it is through my images. Having a good photo is having a good remembrance of were you have visited and what you have done.

Bee by Emma Wood.

“I’ve been to college but at the minute photography is a hobby, which I hope to progress to professional status.”

Ducklings by Emma Wood.

