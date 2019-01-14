Marks & Spencer introduces new vegan dishes and labelling system

Marks & Spencer has introduced more than 50 new vegan dishes alongside a new vegan labelling system.

The dishes will be sold in stores as part of its Plant Kitchen range.

Marks & Spencer joins Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Iceland and Waitrose in committing to clearly and consistently labelling its own-brand vegan products, following the launch of Animal Aid’s #MarkItVegan campaign.

The #MarkItVegan campaign was established to urge all major UK supermarkets to label their own-brand vegan products, something that was already done by Sainsbury’s and the Co-op.

The label features on all M&S own-brand products that are entirely vegan, with the exception of obvious products such as fruits and vegetables, and also products that carry a ‘may contain traces of dairy or eggs’ warning.

Tod Bradbury, from Animal Aid, said: “Marks & Spencer have certainly gone that extra mile to ensure that their offerings of plant-based foods are extensive, exciting and easy to identify. The Plant Kitchen range ticks all the boxes when it comes to exciting foods. We also extend our thanks for introducing a labelling system for their own-brand vegan products.”