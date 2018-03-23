Martin returns to familiar beat as inspector

The district will gain an extra inspector as part of an overhaul of neighbourhood policing.

Inspector Martin Moizer will take the reins in a newly-created Wakefield North East and Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), due to launch of March 26.

The new patch will take in the current Wakefield Rural, Normanton and Featherstone, and Castleford areas.

Insp Moizer, who grew up in Pontefract, said: “My key priorities will be to work collaboratively to reduce crime, pursue those causing harm to our neighbourhoods and in particular to tackle anti-social behaviour in order to keep our communities safe and feeling safe.”

The change is one of several being made across West Yorkshire, as part of a new neighbourhood policing model which has also seen funding secured for 100 extra PCs and more than 600 PCSOs.

It follows an admission last year that crucial prevention work and engagement in communities is suffering because of rising demand at the same time as budgets have been slashed.

Inspector Moizer will join current Wakefield inspectors Helen Brear, who will head up Wakefield City and North West, taking in the current Wakefield Central and Wakefield North West areas, and Paul Sullivan, who will oversee Wakefield East and South East, taking in the current Wakefield South East and Pontefract and Knottingley areas.

As well as an inspector, the three newly-split areas of the district will consists of sergeants, PCs, PCSOs, Special Constables, support staff and volunteers. Father-of-three Insp Moizer launched his police career 21 years ago as a Special Constable based in Castleford.

He moved to Wakefield in 2006 as a sergeant based at Wood Street, became a response inspector in 2010 and later an inspector in Wakefield’s custody unit.