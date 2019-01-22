Masked thugs attack 83-year-old in his own West Yorkshire home and steal his car

An 83-year-old was assaulted and had his car stolen after two masked thugs burst into his home in Hemsworth.

The incident happened at a property on Springvale Rise at around 9.40pm last night, Monday, January 21, when the pensioner answered a knock at the door.

The pair then pushed him and forced their way into the property, demanding he hand over his car keys before making off in the vehicle - a white Suzuki Baleno, registration YH18 SSF.

The suspects were both male and had their faces covered.

One is described as wearing a dark red waterproof jacket with black trousers. He was around 5ft 7ins and was of small build.

The second was wearing a blue waterproof jacket and black trousers, and was also around 5ft 7ins and of small build.

The victim was treated for broken ribs and has since been discharged.

Detective Inspector Sam Freeman, of Wakefield CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack on an elderly victim and thankfully he wasn’t more seriously injured.

“Detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries today to trace those involved and are continuing to make efforts to trace the stolen vehicle.

“I would ask for members of the public to please report any suspected sightings of this vehicle to police.

“I would also appeal for anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time of this incident or saw the vehicle making off speed to contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190037929. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.