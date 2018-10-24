Massive 50 per cent sale on all stock as family-run jewellers shuts up shop

The owners of Wakefield’s long-established Townsend Fine Jewellers have announced their plan to close the store.

It’s the end of an era for the well-known Marygate jewellers, which has provided many generations of local families with engagement rings, wedding rings and heirlooms.

The closure will be marked with a huge closing down sale, starting this Saturday, October 27, at 10am, which will see all stock, including diamond and coloured stones, engagement rings, earrings and necklaces, reduced by a massive 50 per cent.

In addition, the family safe will be opened offering for sale some exquisite bespoke pieces, incorporating fine rubies, sapphires and emeralds set in beautiful finished designs.

