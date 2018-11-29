McDonald's Touchscreens test positive for traces of human poo

An investigaton has found that the touchscreens used to order food in McDonald's restaurants contain traces of human poo, alongside other bacteria.

Researches who took swabs from screens found bacteria such as listeria on them, which can cause diarrhoea, sickness and, in some cases, can be fatal.

The study was conducted by Metro.co.uk with the help of scientists from London Metropolitan University. Coliform, bacteria found in the faeces of humans, was found in all eight McDonald’s branches - two in London and two in Birmingham.

Listeria was found in two branches while staphylococcus ,a bacteria that can cause blood poisoning and toxic shock syndrome,was found in one branch.

Senior lecturer in microbiology at London Metropolitan University, Dr Paul Matawele, said: “We were all surprised how much gut and faecal bacteria there was on the touchscreen machines. These cause the kind of infections that people pick up in hospitals.”

Dr Matawele added that people should not eat food without washing their hands after touching the screens.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Our self-order screens are cleaned frequently throughout the day. All of our restaurants also provide facilities for customers to wash their hands before eating.”