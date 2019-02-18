Meet Wakefield Trinity stars at city centre fun day

Wakefield Trinity players will sign autographs for fans as part of a free event in the city centre.

The the club's first team will visit The Ridings, Trinity Walk and the Wakefield Cathedral as part of the Wakefield BID vent on April 7.

The day will also feature public vs player fun challenges, giant goalposts kick challenge, a coaching session with Trinity head coach Chris Chester, a Q&A seassion with Trinity legends, and live music.

Elizabeth Murphy, Wakefield BID manager, said: “This is another exciting first for the city centre and we can’t wait. It makes sense to join forces with our city’s leading professional sports team to celebrate what they’re doing for Wakefield and give people a reason to visit and experience our city centre.

“It’s the cheapest day to park, at just 50p at The Ridings and Trinity Walk for example, so we want people to come on down with the family and friends, explore, have fun and make a day of it – whether that’s also having lunch or dinner or enjoying a few drinks in our quality bars later on.

“It’s the first one, so there is a lot for us all to learn, but we hope that it will be a great success and something we can look at becoming an annual celebration.”

Verity Thomas, Commercial Manager of Wakefield Trinity RLFC, said: “We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity by Wakefield BID to take over the city for the day and we thought it was such a great idea.

“Whether you are a Wakefield Trinity fan or not, there will be activities going on throughout the day that everyone can enjoy. We look forward to seeing you all thereon Sunday, April 7 for what is set to be a brilliant family day out.”