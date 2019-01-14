Menswear shop closes for a second time in Wakefield city centre as company goes bust

Another high street chain has gone bust - just months after a store in Wakefield was relocated to The Ridings.

Greenwoods menswear shop survived being put into administration in 2017 which saw 23 of its 63 stores close.

Wakefield's store moved from Westgate to The Ridings during the summer last year after the company was bought out by Versatile International Trading.

But the firm has now fallen into liquidation, the store in The Ridings has been cleared out and the company website removed.

A notice on the door reads: "“All outlets of Versatile International Trading Limited t/a Greenwoods Menswear have now closed for business permanently.”

It is thought approximately 100 jobs have been lost across the country with the remaining stores shutting.

The company was founded as a hat shop by Sir Willie Greenwood in 1860, and the first branch was in Bradford.

The high street company is one of many to be have been lost in the past year, including Maplin, Toys R Us and Poundworld, all of which had stores in the district.