Mental health cafe opens its doors to give support

A cafe to prevent people from becoming isolated has been set up in Kirkhamgate.

Ward councillor, Nic Stansby, and a number of residents launched the weekly cafe at the village hall.

A PCSO will also be attending when on shift.

As well as a place to socialise, the cafe will also help point people to agencies that can help them such as Citizens Advice Bureau or mental health charity, Right Steps.

The cafe, which opened on January 14, is held each Monday afternoon, 2pm to 4pm and is open to everyone.