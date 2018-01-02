Met Office issues wind warning for Wakefield as Storm Eleanor heads our way

Storm Eleanor looks set to batter the district tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Wakefield and the rest of Yorkshire and Humber from 6pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow.

Forecasters have predicted heavy rain and gale force winds tonight, with the potential for snow over hills.

Tomorrow, the wind will continue, with sunny intervals and blustery showers.

The Met Office warning states: "Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

"Public transport may be disrupted or cancelled and some bridges are likely to be closed.

"Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.".